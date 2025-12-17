Ceasefire Tensions Escalate: Israeli Mortar Hits Gaza Residential Area

In a development shaking the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Israeli mortar shell on Wednesday struck a Palestinian residential area in the Gaza Strip. The incident, confirmed by Israel's military, resulted in at least ten injuries, with the army launching an investigation into the attack.

The military stated the mortar was fired during an operation around the 'Yellow Line,' a boundary demarcated in the ceasefire to separate Israeli-held areas from other Gaza territories. Though it veered off-target, the army remains tight-lipped on specifics of the mission.

Health officials in Gaza report numerous casualties since the truce began on October 10, escalating doubts over compliance. The unresolved exchange of hostages and border disputes persist as key issues hampering the agreement's next phase, adding to regional instability.

