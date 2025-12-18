Awendio Solaris Sets Sights on Solar Revolution in Canada

British energy company, Awendio Solaris, announced on Wednesday a major investment of C$1 billion (approximately $725.6 million USD) for the development of a state-of-the-art solar cell and module manufacturing facility as well as a global research and development center in Canada. This investment is a significant response to increasing global demand for renewable energy, as many nations and corporations strive to reduce carbon footprints and secure clean energy sources.

The company is partnering with several Indigenous groups, including the Naskapi Nation, Wendat Nation, and Kanien'kehá:ka, who will join as investor-partners in the venture. In recent years, Canada's First Nations have rapidly increased their stake in projects across the country, capitalizing on economic opportunities provided by land developments, while companies benefit from additional capital resources.

The proposed facility will be located in Québec, with an initial production capacity of up to 2,500 MW, scalable to 5,000 MW. Awendio Solaris aims to commence construction by the second quarter of 2026, marking this project as a pivotal step in both Canadian renewable energy advancement and Indigenous community economic development.

