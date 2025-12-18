Pedaling for Peace: Transgender Activist Cycles from Delhi to Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Transgender social activist Malem Thongam undertook a remarkable 2,300-km cycling journey from New Delhi to Manipur, aiming to spread peace in a region fraught with ethnic tensions. The journey, which began at Delhi's Qutub Minar on October 2, saw Thongam cross state lines to reach Senapati, overcoming security hurdles along the way.

Thongam's expedition was fraught with challenges, particularly in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, where a security convoy was deemed necessary following a warning from the influential Kuki outfit, Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU). Despite these threats, Thongam bypassed the Kangpokpi district and managed to safely arrive at Sekmai in Imphal West.

Since May 2023, over 260 fatalities and mass displacements have been reported due to ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The political landscape remains tense, with the region under President's Rule since February following BJP leader N Biren Singh's resignation as the state grapples with deep-rooted divisions.

