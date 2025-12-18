Left Menu

Trump Media Merges with TAE Technologies in a $6 Billion Fusion Power Move

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp plans to merge with TAE Technologies in a significant all-stock transaction valued at over $6 billion. The merger aims to kickstart the construction of the first utility-scale fusion power plant by 2026, with both companies’ shareholders owning equal parts of the new entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp has announced a groundbreaking merger with TAE Technologies, a premier fusion power company, in an all-stock transaction valued in excess of $6 billion. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the future of energy production.

Planned construction of the first utility-scale fusion power plant is targeted for 2026. Upon closing the deal, shareholders from Trump Media and TAE will each hold approximately 50% of the newly formed company on a fully diluted equity basis.

The company will serve as a holding body for Truth Social, Truth+, Truth.Fi, TAE Power Solutions, and TAE Life Sciences. The leadership will consist of co-CEOs Nunes and Binderbauer, with the management governed by a nine-member board, including Nunes and Donald J. Trump Jr., under the expected chairmanship of Michael B. Schwab.

