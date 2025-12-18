McCain Foods India Honoured with FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Recognition

In a notable acknowledgment, McCain Foods India clinched the second spot at the FICCI 5th Sustainable Agriculture Awards 2025. The recognition celebrates the company's initiatives in farm-level sustainability while sourcing, an area where McCain excels by embedding sustainability into its core operations.

Utilizing a farmer-centric sourcing model, McCain Foods India emphasizes responsible procurement and sustainable agricultural practices. The company's structured programs offer farmers agronomic support, field demonstrations, and effective water and soil management techniques. These efforts are pivotal in boosting not just farming yields but also environmental resilience and farmer livelihoods.

According to Mr. Mainak Dhar, Managing Director of McCain Foods India, this honor underscores the company's commitment to planet-friendly food production that begins in the fields. Mr. Dhar acknowledged the integral role of farmer partnerships in this journey towards creating a sustainable and resilient agricultural ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)