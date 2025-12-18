Left Menu

McCain Foods India Honoured with FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Recognition

McCain Foods India secured second place at the FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Awards 2025 for its 'Farm Level Sustainability Initiatives while Sourcing'. The company demonstrates commitment to integrating sustainability into its supply chain through farmer partnerships and resource-efficient practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:39 IST
McCain Foods India Honoured with FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Recognition
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable acknowledgment, McCain Foods India clinched the second spot at the FICCI 5th Sustainable Agriculture Awards 2025. The recognition celebrates the company's initiatives in farm-level sustainability while sourcing, an area where McCain excels by embedding sustainability into its core operations.

Utilizing a farmer-centric sourcing model, McCain Foods India emphasizes responsible procurement and sustainable agricultural practices. The company's structured programs offer farmers agronomic support, field demonstrations, and effective water and soil management techniques. These efforts are pivotal in boosting not just farming yields but also environmental resilience and farmer livelihoods.

According to Mr. Mainak Dhar, Managing Director of McCain Foods India, this honor underscores the company's commitment to planet-friendly food production that begins in the fields. Mr. Dhar acknowledged the integral role of farmer partnerships in this journey towards creating a sustainable and resilient agricultural ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025