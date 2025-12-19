Left Menu

Pakistani Intelligence Arrests Key ISIS Spokesman, Delivering Blow to Militant Group

Pakistani intelligence agents have arrested Sultan Aziz Azzam, spokesman of the local Islamic State affiliate, impacting the group's regional activities. The arrest follows increased militant activity in Pakistan, largely blamed on the Islamic State group and Pakistani Taliban, with recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan exacerbating the security situation.

  Pakistan

Pakistani intelligence services have reportedly arrested Sultan Aziz Azzam, the spokesman for the local arm of the Islamic State, significantly impacting the militant group's operations in the region. The United States had declared Azzam a terrorist in 2021, making his capture a notable achievement amid the resurgence of militant attacks in Pakistan.

Azzam was apprehended in May while attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan, as reported by Pakistan TV. Originating from Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, Azzam's detention strikes at the heart of the Islamic State's propaganda efforts, according to analysts. The Pakistani authorities have yet to officially confirm the arrest.

The arrest coincides with escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly following Pakistan's military actions against Pakistani Taliban hideouts inside Afghan territory. These developments underscore the complex web of regional security challenges as both countries grapple with militant threats and seek to manage their strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

