Visa has announced the introduction of USDC settlement services tailored for US-based financial institutions. The initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with Cross River Bank and Lead Bank on the Solana blockchain. This development reflects a growing regulatory comfort around stablecoin usage in mainstream financial structures, setting the groundwork for a broader implementation by 2026.

DeepSnitch AI describes itself as a fusion of practical utility and trendy meme-coin appeal, gaining swift market traction with its token appreciating by 88% and a presale garnering $821K. Market analysts predict DeepSnitch AI holds the potential for 100-fold growth, inviting substantial interest from the cryptocurrency community.

Visa's move marks a significant shift in market expectations, as participating banks are already using USDC for transactions on Solana. Furthermore, Visa unveiled a global advisory practice dedicated to stablecoin usage, signaling that financial institutions are gearing up not only for exploration but for integrating stablecoins into operational frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)