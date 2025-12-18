Left Menu

Visa's Stablecoin Move Shakes Up Financial World

Visa launched USDC stablecoin settlement services on the Solana blockchain with Cross River Bank and Lead Bank, signaling increased regulatory acceptance. The partnership could revolutionize banking infrastructure. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI emerged as a promising crypto investment with substantial returns, already seeing market interest and significant presale success.

Updated: 18-12-2025 17:56 IST
Visa has announced the introduction of USDC settlement services tailored for US-based financial institutions. The initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with Cross River Bank and Lead Bank on the Solana blockchain. This development reflects a growing regulatory comfort around stablecoin usage in mainstream financial structures, setting the groundwork for a broader implementation by 2026.

DeepSnitch AI describes itself as a fusion of practical utility and trendy meme-coin appeal, gaining swift market traction with its token appreciating by 88% and a presale garnering $821K. Market analysts predict DeepSnitch AI holds the potential for 100-fold growth, inviting substantial interest from the cryptocurrency community.

Visa's move marks a significant shift in market expectations, as participating banks are already using USDC for transactions on Solana. Furthermore, Visa unveiled a global advisory practice dedicated to stablecoin usage, signaling that financial institutions are gearing up not only for exploration but for integrating stablecoins into operational frameworks.

