Serie A Match Between AC Milan and Como in Perth Set to Proceed

The much-anticipated Serie A match between AC Milan and Como set for February in Perth, Australia, will proceed as originally planned. Serie A President Ezio Simonelli confirmed the match's continuation to Mediaset following the resolution of prior concerns over conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation.

Simonelli mentioned that discussions with former top Italian referee Pierluigi Collina helped resolve key concerns, primarily around the appointment of match referees. The main sticking point was the use of Asian Federation referees, a condition initially viewed as impractical by the Italian side.

With reassurances from Collina, who recommended credible Asian referees, the Italian FA has approved the match following UEFA's decision. The fixture was allowed relocation due to San Siro's unavailability as it prepares for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)