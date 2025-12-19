Left Menu

Serie A Match Between AC Milan and Como in Perth Set to Proceed

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Como in Perth, Australia, will proceed as planned in February. Initial concerns over conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation have been resolved, particularly with the appointment of match referees. UEFA has also cleared the match following discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:33 IST
Serie A Match Between AC Milan and Como in Perth Set to Proceed

The much-anticipated Serie A match between AC Milan and Como set for February in Perth, Australia, will proceed as originally planned. Serie A President Ezio Simonelli confirmed the match's continuation to Mediaset following the resolution of prior concerns over conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation.

Simonelli mentioned that discussions with former top Italian referee Pierluigi Collina helped resolve key concerns, primarily around the appointment of match referees. The main sticking point was the use of Asian Federation referees, a condition initially viewed as impractical by the Italian side.

With reassurances from Collina, who recommended credible Asian referees, the Italian FA has approved the match following UEFA's decision. The fixture was allowed relocation due to San Siro's unavailability as it prepares for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025