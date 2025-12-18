South African Wheat Harvest Set for Growth in 2025
South African wheat farmers are projected to increase their harvest by 3% for the 2025 season, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. The CEC forecasts a total production of 1.987 million metric tons, which is an increase from the 1.93 million metric tons produced in the previous season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:04 IST
In promising news for the agricultural sector, South African farmers are set to deliver a 3% increase in wheat harvests for the 2025 season, as announced by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Thursday.
This growth follows the CEC's fifth winter crop forecast, which predicts a harvest of 1.987 million metric tons, outstripping the previous season's yield of 1.93 million metric tons.
The projected increase highlights the resilience and capacity of South African farmers to enhance production, potentially bolstering the country's food security and agricultural exports.