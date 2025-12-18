South African Wheat Harvest Set for Growth in 2025

In promising news for the agricultural sector, South African farmers are set to deliver a 3% increase in wheat harvests for the 2025 season, as announced by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Thursday.

This growth follows the CEC's fifth winter crop forecast, which predicts a harvest of 1.987 million metric tons, outstripping the previous season's yield of 1.93 million metric tons.

The projected increase highlights the resilience and capacity of South African farmers to enhance production, potentially bolstering the country's food security and agricultural exports.