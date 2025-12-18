Left Menu

Securities Market Code Bill Aims to Elevate SEBI's Role

The Securities Market Code Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to strengthen SEBI's regulatory mechanisms by expanding its board and establishing a more transparent legislative framework. It aims to replace existing securities laws, enhance investor protection, and facilitate innovation in financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities Market Code Bill, unveiled in the Lok Sabha, is set to reshape the regulatory landscape for SEBI by boosting its board size from nine to fifteen members. This move aims to enhance transparency and introduce a consultative approach in issuing subordinate legislation.

Key provisions of the Bill include requiring SEBI members to disclose any financial interests, thus preventing conflicts of interest. Additionally, it proposes granting SEBI powers to review its performance and make necessary amendments, fostering a dynamic and technologically advanced securities market.

Furthermore, the Bill aims to consolidate current securities laws, streamlining processes and eliminating outdated regulations. An enabling provision for a regulatory sandbox is also envisaged, promoting innovation in financial products while emphasizing investor protection, education, and grievance redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025