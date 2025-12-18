Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Increased ECB Rate Hike Bets

In the European financial markets, government bond yields in the euro zone witnessed an uptick following the European Central Bank's (ECB) announcement to maintain interest rates. Traders reacted by betting on potential future rate hikes as the ECB projected a more optimistic outlook for the euro area economy.

Germany's 10-year bond yields, considered a benchmark across the euro area, increased by 1.5 basis points, reaching 2.88%. Just last week, these yields peaked at 2.894%, marking their highest point since mid-March.

Market sentiment shifted as traders assigned over a 50% probability of a rate tightening by March 2027, compared to previous odds. The ECB's current depo rate stands at 2%, signaling cautious optimism among financial analysts.

