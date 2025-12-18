Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Increased ECB Rate Hike Bets
Euro zone bond yields increased as traders speculated on future European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The ECB decided to maintain current rates while expressing optimism about the euro area economy. Germany's 10-year yields rose, reflecting the euro area benchmark, and traders now predict a tightening move by early 2027.
Germany's 10-year bond yields, considered a benchmark across the euro area, increased by 1.5 basis points, reaching 2.88%. Just last week, these yields peaked at 2.894%, marking their highest point since mid-March.
Market sentiment shifted as traders assigned over a 50% probability of a rate tightening by March 2027, compared to previous odds. The ECB's current depo rate stands at 2%, signaling cautious optimism among financial analysts.
