Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Increased ECB Rate Hike Bets

Euro zone bond yields increased as traders speculated on future European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The ECB decided to maintain current rates while expressing optimism about the euro area economy. Germany's 10-year yields rose, reflecting the euro area benchmark, and traders now predict a tightening move by early 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the European financial markets, government bond yields in the euro zone witnessed an uptick following the European Central Bank's (ECB) announcement to maintain interest rates. Traders reacted by betting on potential future rate hikes as the ECB projected a more optimistic outlook for the euro area economy.

Germany's 10-year bond yields, considered a benchmark across the euro area, increased by 1.5 basis points, reaching 2.88%. Just last week, these yields peaked at 2.894%, marking their highest point since mid-March.

Market sentiment shifted as traders assigned over a 50% probability of a rate tightening by March 2027, compared to previous odds. The ECB's current depo rate stands at 2%, signaling cautious optimism among financial analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

