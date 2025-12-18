NCRTC's Solar Leap: Pioneering Clean Energy for Namo Bharat Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced plans to establish a 110 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh to fuel the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The initiative will be executed by NLC India Limited, under the Ministry of Coal.

This project, expected to be operational in 24 months, aims to supply nearly 60% of the corridor's electricity needs. NCRTC will collaborate with NLC India Limited in a joint venture to pioneer captive solar power plants for RRTS and metro systems in India.

Environmentally significant, the initiative is projected to cut carbon emissions by 1.77 lakh tonnes annually, aligning with the National Solar Mission. It also promises a 25% reduction in electricity costs, contributing to cleaner urban transit while potentially serving as a blueprint for similar future projects.

