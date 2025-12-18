Streamlining Coal Washery Rejects Disposal: A Step Towards Sustainable Energy

In a move to boost efficiency and sustainability, the government announced initiatives to streamline the disposal process for coal washery rejects this Thursday. These measures aim to minimize procedural delays, offering businesses a simpler pathway to utilize these by-products productively.

The new guidelines no longer require prior permission from the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) for certain methods of disposal, such as energy extraction and construction material replacement. This change is expected to expedite operations and enhance compliance with environmental standards.

However, CCO retains authority over environmentally-sensitive disposal options, such as dumping in mine voids, ensuring rigorous oversight. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving domestic coal resource management while advancing the nation's energy security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)