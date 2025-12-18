Left Menu

Relief Measures for Haryana's Struggling Farmers Amidst Mounting Debt Crisis

As of September 2025, Haryana's farmers face outstanding agricultural loans totaling Rs 60,816 crore. The Haryana government has implemented relief schemes, including One Time Settlement programs, benefiting thousands of farmers. Cooperative banks offer crop loans with interest subvention to ease financial burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent disclosure at the Haryana Assembly, it was revealed that the state's farmers are burdened with agricultural loans amounting to Rs 60,816 crore as of September 2025. This staggering figure affects more than 25 lakh farmers across Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini responded to inquiries regarding relief plans for these farmers. The government has implemented One Time Settlement (OTS) schemes, which waive interest and penal charges for defaulters. In 2019, over three lakh farmers benefited from such measures.

Cooperative banks further support these farmers by offering crop loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh at an effective zero per cent interest, facilitated through interest subventions from both the Union and state governments. The state is actively working to alleviate the financial distress of its agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025