Relief Measures for Haryana's Struggling Farmers Amidst Mounting Debt Crisis

In a recent disclosure at the Haryana Assembly, it was revealed that the state's farmers are burdened with agricultural loans amounting to Rs 60,816 crore as of September 2025. This staggering figure affects more than 25 lakh farmers across Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini responded to inquiries regarding relief plans for these farmers. The government has implemented One Time Settlement (OTS) schemes, which waive interest and penal charges for defaulters. In 2019, over three lakh farmers benefited from such measures.

Cooperative banks further support these farmers by offering crop loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh at an effective zero per cent interest, facilitated through interest subventions from both the Union and state governments. The state is actively working to alleviate the financial distress of its agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)