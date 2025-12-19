Trump's Executive Order Closes Federal Agencies for Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order mandating the closure of federal agencies on December 24 and December 26 this year. The move comes as a gesture to extend the Christmas holiday period for federal employees.

The decision allows workers to enjoy a longer break, as Christmas Day is already a federal holiday. Traditionally, many businesses and government offices operate on a reduced schedule during this festive period.

This development marks a cheerful nod to the spirit of the season, facilitating family gatherings and celebrations for millions of civil servants across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)