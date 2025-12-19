Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Closes Federal Agencies for Christmas

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to close federal agencies on December 24 and 26, providing employees with an extended holiday surrounding Christmas Day.

Updated: 19-12-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:57 IST
Trump's Executive Order Closes Federal Agencies for Christmas
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order mandating the closure of federal agencies on December 24 and December 26 this year. The move comes as a gesture to extend the Christmas holiday period for federal employees.

The decision allows workers to enjoy a longer break, as Christmas Day is already a federal holiday. Traditionally, many businesses and government offices operate on a reduced schedule during this festive period.

This development marks a cheerful nod to the spirit of the season, facilitating family gatherings and celebrations for millions of civil servants across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

