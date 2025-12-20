Left Menu

Guardians of the Nation: Celebrating SSB's Unwavering Dedication on Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on its Raising Day, highlighting its crucial role in safeguarding India's borders and internal security. Established post-1962 conflict, the SSB handles challenging terrains and operations with dedication, contributing to national safety and anti-smuggling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered warm greetings to the personnel of this esteemed force. Through a message on X, PM Modi emphasized the SSB's steadfast dedication, which he described as embodying 'the highest traditions of service.'

The Prime Minister commended the SSB for its relentless vigilance across India's challenging terrains and arduous operational conditions. He expressed his best wishes for the force's future endeavors, acknowledging its pivotal role in maintaining the nation's security.

Founded in 1963 after the India-China conflict, the SSB is tasked with safeguarding India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, managing internal security, and executing anti-smuggling and disaster response operations. Its vital contributions include thwarting narcotics trafficking, preventing unauthorized border entries, and aiding efforts to combat Naxalism in coordination with other forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

