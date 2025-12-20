Left Menu

Ahmedabad Unveils First Make in India Metro Train, Boosting Domestic Manufacturing

Ahmedabad has received its first indigenously built metro train under the Make in India initiative, unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Manufactured at Titagarh Rail Systems near Kolkata, the train reflects a push towards domestic manufacturing. New trains will support rising passenger demand in Ahmedabad and future expansions.

Updated: 20-12-2025 21:33 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: @Bhupendrapbjp/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to domestic manufacturing, Ahmedabad received its first indigenous 'Make in India' metro train on Saturday. The unveiling was marked by the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the state-of-the-art Titagarh Rail Systems manufacturing plant near Kolkata, underlining the government's push to enhance local production and reduce import dependency.

The metro coaches, produced by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, meet international standards and showcase modern technology. Chief Minister Patel praised the diverse workforce involved in the project, reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has ordered 10 trains to meet increasing passenger demand following the completion of 21 km of Phase-2 infrastructure, with further expansions on the horizon.

After final testing, the initial metro train will start serving Ahmedabad's 1.6 lakh daily passengers within days. Future metro services are planned to expand in regions like Surat. The coaches boast high-grade stainless steel construction and designs inspired by local culture, equipped with automated features for enhanced safety. Notably, Titagarh Rail Systems is also producing Vande Bharat sleeper trains for various cities, aligning with future high-speed rail ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

