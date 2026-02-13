Left Menu

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Gujarat is transforming 131 urban gardens under AMRUT 2.0, costing ₹117.56 crore. So far, 70 gardens are completed while the rest are in progress, enhancing green spaces. Bhavani Garden and Kailash Vatika are notable redevelopments, providing recreational and ecological benefits, enriching urban life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under the ambitious AMRUT 2.0 initiative, Gujarat is witnessing a transformation of 131 urban gardens, an effort aligning with broader goals of urban rejuvenation launched in October 2021 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The completed development of 70 gardens highlights progress as the state government continues work on the remaining gardens, aiming to enliven urban spaces with greenery and enhance the quality of life.

Among the noteworthy projects are Bhavani Garden in Amreli and Kailash Vatika in Banaskantha, serving as prime examples of converting barren lands into lush, well-equipped recreational spots accessible to all citizens.

TRENDING

1
Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

 Global
2
Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

 India
4
Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploration

Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026