Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Under the ambitious AMRUT 2.0 initiative, Gujarat is witnessing a transformation of 131 urban gardens, an effort aligning with broader goals of urban rejuvenation launched in October 2021 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The completed development of 70 gardens highlights progress as the state government continues work on the remaining gardens, aiming to enliven urban spaces with greenery and enhance the quality of life.

Among the noteworthy projects are Bhavani Garden in Amreli and Kailash Vatika in Banaskantha, serving as prime examples of converting barren lands into lush, well-equipped recreational spots accessible to all citizens.