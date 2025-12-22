Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A tragic incident unfolded at a private hospital, where a pregnant woman lost her life following an alleged attack by her family due to her inter-caste marriage, according to police.

Authorities have apprehended three individuals, including the victim's father, in connection with the Sunday evening assault that led to the woman's death.

The 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries from a pipe and agricultural equipment. The assault took place after she and her husband, fearing for their safety, returned to their village despite familial opposition to their marriage.

