Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage
A pregnant woman died after an alleged family attack over her inter-caste marriage. Police have arrested three individuals, including her father. The victim sustained fatal injuries and died at a hospital. An investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at a private hospital, where a pregnant woman lost her life following an alleged attack by her family due to her inter-caste marriage, according to police.
Authorities have apprehended three individuals, including the victim's father, in connection with the Sunday evening assault that led to the woman's death.
The 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries from a pipe and agricultural equipment. The assault took place after she and her husband, fearing for their safety, returned to their village despite familial opposition to their marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barcode Breakthrough: Beer Bottle Brawl Leads to Arrests in Delhi
Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Arrests and Seizures
NIA's Crackdown: Arrests in Gadchiroli Maoist Killing
Tragic Twist: Teacher's Death Sparks Police Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
CBI arrests Lt Colonel posted in Dept of Defence Production (Defence Ministry) in graft case, Rs 2.36 cr seized from his premises:Officials.