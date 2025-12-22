Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A pregnant woman died after an alleged family attack over her inter-caste marriage. Police have arrested three individuals, including her father. The victim sustained fatal injuries and died at a hospital. An investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of this tragic incident.

Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a private hospital, where a pregnant woman lost her life following an alleged attack by her family due to her inter-caste marriage, according to police.

Authorities have apprehended three individuals, including the victim's father, in connection with the Sunday evening assault that led to the woman's death.

The 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries from a pipe and agricultural equipment. The assault took place after she and her husband, fearing for their safety, returned to their village despite familial opposition to their marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

