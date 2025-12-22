Offshore Wind Projects Hit Pause Over National Security Concerns

The Trump administration has intervened in the progress of five major offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns. A release from the Department of the Interior on Monday revealed that leases for these large-scale, under-construction projects have been suspended following warnings from the Pentagon about potential radar interference.

The Department of the Interior stated the pause would provide necessary time for relevant federal agencies to collaborate with leaseholders and state partners. The goal is to evaluate and potentially mitigate the national security risks these renewable energy projects may present, particularly the interference caused by moving turbine blades and highly reflective towers.

Projects impacted by this decision include GE Vernova's Vineyard Wind 1, the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects by Danish company Ørsted, Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind–Commercial, and Equinor's Empire Wind 1. As the renewable energy sector faces these new challenges, stakeholders must find solutions to advance these projects while ensuring national security.