Saatvik Solar Secures Rs 486 Crore Solar PV Module Order
Saatvik Solar Industries, a subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, has landed a significant order valued at Rs 486 crore to supply solar PV modules. The project is set for completion by December 2026. This marks a major milestone in the company's growth and contribution to green energy.
Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured a substantial order valued at Rs 486 crore. The contract, awarded by an independent power producer, involves the supply of solar PV modules.
As detailed in a regulatory filing, the order is slated for execution by December 2026. This deal enhances Saatvik Solar Industries' standing in the renewable energy sector.
The successful acquisition of this order highlights the company's robust capability in delivering high-quality solar solutions to top-tier clients.
