Inside the IPO Boom: Dhariwal Buildtech, ESDS Software, and BLS Polymers Gear Up for Public Listings

Construction firm Dhariwal Buildtech, ESDS Software Solution, and BLS Polymers have received Sebi approval to raise funds via initial public offerings. These IPOs, all fresh issues, will help raise capital for debt repayment, infrastructure expansion, and corporate needs before listing on BSE and NSE exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:52 IST
In a significant development, three companies—Dhariwal Buildtech, ESDS Software Solution, and BLS Polymers—have secured regulatory nods from Sebi for their initial public offerings (IPOs). As per the regulator's recent update, these IPOs will exclusively consist of fresh equity issues.

Dhariwal Buildtech's IPO aims to raise Rs 950 crore, primarily allocated for debt repayment, construction equipment acquisition, and general corporate purposes. Positioned as a leader in infrastructure construction, the company focuses on roads, bridges, irrigation, and other civil projects.

Meanwhile, ESDS Software intends to generate Rs 600 crore to enhance its cloud computing infrastructure, marking its second IPO effort. BLS Polymers plans a fresh issue to finance its manufacturing expansion and fulfill working capital needs, with all companies set to list on the BSE and NSE exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

