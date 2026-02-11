Left Menu

Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

Sebi has introduced a new framework for exchanges and clearing corporations in the commodity derivatives segment, mandating that critical IT systems keep installed capacity at least double the projected peak load. This policy aims to bolster system resilience, ensure consistent trading response, and improve technology infrastructure oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:52 IST
On Wednesday, Sebi unveiled a comprehensive infrastructure planning and real-time performance monitoring strategy for exchanges and clearing corporations within the commodity derivatives sector. The regulatory body now requires these entities to maintain critical IT system capacity at twice the projected peak load, enhancing system resilience and trading consistency.

Historically, commodity exchanges adhered to a requirement of maintaining system capacity at four times the peak load, as per 2016 guidelines. However, following industry discussions and inputs from Sebi's Technical Advisory Committee, this policy adjustment seeks to improve the robustness and oversight of IT infrastructures supporting derivatives trading.

The new mandate compels exchanges to act swiftly if any IT component's capacity utilization surpasses 75%, requiring immediate corrective actions. The comprehensive framework necessitates submission of a revised Capacity Planning and Real-Time Performance Monitoring Policy within three months, subject to SCOT and board approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

