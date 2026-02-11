Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

On Wednesday, Sebi unveiled a comprehensive infrastructure planning and real-time performance monitoring strategy for exchanges and clearing corporations within the commodity derivatives sector. The regulatory body now requires these entities to maintain critical IT system capacity at twice the projected peak load, enhancing system resilience and trading consistency.

Historically, commodity exchanges adhered to a requirement of maintaining system capacity at four times the peak load, as per 2016 guidelines. However, following industry discussions and inputs from Sebi's Technical Advisory Committee, this policy adjustment seeks to improve the robustness and oversight of IT infrastructures supporting derivatives trading.

The new mandate compels exchanges to act swiftly if any IT component's capacity utilization surpasses 75%, requiring immediate corrective actions. The comprehensive framework necessitates submission of a revised Capacity Planning and Real-Time Performance Monitoring Policy within three months, subject to SCOT and board approval.

