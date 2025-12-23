Transforming Rural India: The New Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled a transformative initiative, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, poised to reshape rural India.

At a Kisan Sammelan in Merta City, Chouhan criticized the Congress's concerns over the scheme, which he claims will enhance employment opportunities in villages and facilitate comprehensive development. The scheme promises 125 days of employment for laborers, increasing from the previous 100 days, with an annual budget allocation of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

The Minister emphasized that gram panchayats will spearhead local development planning, ensuring direct fund allocation for village infrastructure. Despite Congress's objections, including claims about potential job losses, Chouhan is confident that this measure will drive rural prosperity. The scheme also introduces stringent actions to combat the sale of substandard agricultural products.