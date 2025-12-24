Left Menu

Karnataka Police Gears Up for New Year's Eve with Heightened Security Measures

As New Year's Eve approaches, Karnataka police enhance safety measures, especially in Bengaluru. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar surveys Indranagar, a festive hotspot, for security readiness and crowd control. The Bengaluru Police announce a social media campaign, while Central Railway schedules special trains for holiday travel.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the eagerly anticipated New Year's Eve celebrations on the horizon, Karnataka police have significantly bolstered security measures to safeguard public safety. On Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar conducted an on-site inspection in Indranagar, renowned as a bustling celebration hub, to evaluate security protocols and crowd management strategies.

Commissioner Kumar stated, "I am here with my officers at the Indiranagar police station to assess the layers of preparations undertaken. Our discussions focus on countering anti-social elements and ensuring compliance with safety guidelines. We are prepared for the large number of celebrants expected." Additionally, the Bengaluru Police launched a 'Celebrate Responsibly' campaign on social media to encourage cooperation from the public during the festivities.

Central Railway is also responding to the holiday travel demand by announcing 76 special train services to facilitate Christmas and New Year journeys. According to CPRO Swapnil Nila, these include routes from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to various destinations, urging passengers to plan ahead and adhere to safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

