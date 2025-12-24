Delhi's Commitment to Compassionate Healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of compassionate healthcare on Wednesday, stating that it should extend beyond medical procedures to foster safety, trust, and empathy among patients. Her remarks came during an inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Gupta reviewed the hospital's medical facilities and interacted with patients and staff, urging officials to ensure timely treatment and constant availability of medications. She also directed enhancements in cleanliness, equipment functionality, and patient convenience, according to an official statement.

A committed advocate for resident's welfare, the Chief Minister also engaged with female patients for feedback and stressed on prioritizing care for senior citizens and women. At a subsequent event honoring persons with disabilities, Gupta awarded 'Divya Atal Awards' and stressed promoting self-reliance with the distribution of assistive devices.

