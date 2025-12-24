Left Menu

Delhi's Commitment to Compassionate Healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underlines the importance of compassionate healthcare, emphasizing safety, trust, and empathy. During her visit to a local hospital, she reviewed facilities and urged improvements in patient services. Gupta also celebrated achievements of individuals with disabilities, reinforcing the city's pledge to inclusive welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of compassionate healthcare on Wednesday, stating that it should extend beyond medical procedures to foster safety, trust, and empathy among patients. Her remarks came during an inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Gupta reviewed the hospital's medical facilities and interacted with patients and staff, urging officials to ensure timely treatment and constant availability of medications. She also directed enhancements in cleanliness, equipment functionality, and patient convenience, according to an official statement.

A committed advocate for resident's welfare, the Chief Minister also engaged with female patients for feedback and stressed on prioritizing care for senior citizens and women. At a subsequent event honoring persons with disabilities, Gupta awarded 'Divya Atal Awards' and stressed promoting self-reliance with the distribution of assistive devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

