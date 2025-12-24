Global Expansion: IITs Spark International Interest with Proposed Overseas Campuses

Amidst growing international interest, countries like Bhutan and Morocco are eager to host campuses of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, the Indian government is yet to finalize any new agreements, according to sources from the Education Ministry.

Currently, there are already two functioning overseas IIT campuses: IIT Madras, located in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and IIT Delhi, situated in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 actively promotes the global expansion of Indian higher education, encouraging both inbound and outbound educational dynamics.

In line with this policy, India has already made strides with two international campuses, while an upcoming establishment in Suleja, West Africa, signals further growth. This expansion is part of a strategic plan to start admitting students by 2026, fostering global educational collaboration.