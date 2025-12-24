Vikran Engineering Lands Massive Solar Project in Maharashtra

In a major development for India's solar energy sector, Vikran Engineering announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial order worth over Rs 2,000 crore. The company will be tasked with developing solar projects with a total capacity of 600 MW across Maharashtra.

The contract, awarded by Onix Renewables, encompasses a comprehensive range of activities such as design, engineering, procurement, and commissioning. The entire project is set to be executed on a turnkey EPC basis within a 12-month timeline.

Additionally, Vikran Engineering's responsibilities will include the supply of key components, including solar PV modules and inverters. This order reinforces Vikran's position as a leading EPC player in India's power transmission and distribution landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)