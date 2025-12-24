Vikran Engineering Lands Massive Solar Project in Maharashtra
Vikran Engineering has secured a 2,000 crore order from Onix Renewables to develop 600 MW solar projects in Maharashtra. The turnkey EPC project will include design, procurement, and commissioning over 12 months, featuring components like solar PV modules and inverters.
- Country:
- India
In a major development for India's solar energy sector, Vikran Engineering announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial order worth over Rs 2,000 crore. The company will be tasked with developing solar projects with a total capacity of 600 MW across Maharashtra.
The contract, awarded by Onix Renewables, encompasses a comprehensive range of activities such as design, engineering, procurement, and commissioning. The entire project is set to be executed on a turnkey EPC basis within a 12-month timeline.
Additionally, Vikran Engineering's responsibilities will include the supply of key components, including solar PV modules and inverters. This order reinforces Vikran's position as a leading EPC player in India's power transmission and distribution landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)