Christmas Break Pauses Sterling Report
The publication of the sterling report will be on hold due to the Christmas holiday on December 25th and 26th. Regular updates are scheduled to resume on Monday, December 29th.
The sterling report will not be published on Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, because of the Christmas holiday.
Readers are advised that regular publication activities will recommence on Monday, December 29.
