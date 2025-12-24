Left Menu

Revitalizing Northeast India’s Agri-Horti Chain

A High-Level Task Force meeting focused on enhancing the agricultural and horticultural ecosystem in Northeast India. Discussions emphasized addressing value chain gaps, improving market linkages, and employing a product-specific, cluster-driven strategy. The goal is to boost farmer incomes through strategic, long-term interventions within the region.

A High-Level Task Force convened to address key gaps in the value chain and market linkages within Northeast India's agriculture sector, underlining a need for strategic focus.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside two Northeastern chief ministers and three agriculture ministers, engaged in comprehensive discussions centered on fortifying the region's agri-horti ecosystem by harnessing its inherent strengths.

The meeting advocated for a cluster-driven approach to tackle inefficiencies, aiming at sustainable income growth for farmers, better market alignment, and streamlined logistics strategies.

