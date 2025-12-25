China's Crackdown: Politburo's Bold Anti-Corruption Moves

In a significant move, China's Politburo convened to deliberate on bolstering measures in the ongoing governmental anti-corruption initiative, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

This comes as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's principal anti-graft body, prepares for a key meeting slated for January 12 to 14.

The discussion underscores China's commitment to intensifying its efforts against corruption, reflecting a broader strategy to ensure transparency and accountability within its governance structures.