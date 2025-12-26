Pawan Khera hits out at PM Modi's "parivaarvad" jibe, says BJP does not have heroes of its own

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "pariavarvaad" jibe at the Congress, saying that the BJP does not have heroes of its own and wants to appropriate legacy of Congress leaders. PM Modi, in his speech during inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, said that Congress had not given due recognition to contributions of Sardar Patel and that "for pariwaarvaadis it becomes compulsory to shorten the lines of others so that the status of their family can be seen".

Khera said that Congress leaders had treated their opponents also with dignity and respect and that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had sent BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee abroad for medical treatment. "Do they have any sense? Have they read anything about their own history? Listen to what Atalji used to say about Rajivji. They have insulted Advaniji, Murli Manohar Joshiji. In a few days, they will insult Rajnathji and Gadkariji too. They are all in line... They don't have any heroes of their own. They don't have heroes. They have villains, that's why they take heroes from us," he said.

PM Modi in his speech said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had united the country, but after Independence, his work and his stature were "sought to be diminished". "It was the BJP who gave Sardar Patel the respect he deserved. The BJP made Sardar Patel the tallest statue in the world. Every year on the 31st of October, the country organises the National Unity Day. In our country, even the contribution of the tribals was not given due respect for decades. The politics of pariwarvaad has a special identity. It is full of insecurity. That is why, for pariwaarvaadis, it becomes compulsory to shorten the lines of others so that the status of their family can be seen and their shop can continue to operate," PM Modi alleged.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Thursday, has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration. The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)