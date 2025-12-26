Left Menu

Assam: CM assures strict action after miscreants arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in school

According to the Assam Police, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Wednesday at St. Mary's English School in Panigaon. The accused allegedly entered the school premises and vandalised property, including outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other articles. Some items were also reportedly set on fire, causing damage ahead of Christmas celebrations.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:39 IST
Assam: CM assures strict action after miscreants arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in school
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony after the arrest of those involved in the vandalism of a Christian school in Nalbari district ahead of Christmas celebrations. "In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary's English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," Sarma wrote on X.

According to Assam Police, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Wednesday at St. Mary's English School in Panigaon. The accused allegedly entered the school premises and vandalised property, including outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other articles. Some items were also reportedly set on fire, causing damage ahead of Christmas celebrations. A case has been registered at Belsor police station, and investigation is underway. Police officials said preliminary findings suggest the act was intended to disrupt Christmas festivities, adding that law and order would be maintained with strict action against those responsible.

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemning the vandalism. In a statement, Gogoi had alleged that such incidents were a consequence of what he described as "politics of hatred" in the state. He appealed to the people of Assam to remain united and not fall prey to "provocative acts by vested interests." "This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework and an attempt to divide society," Gogoi said, urging authorities to ensure the safety of minority institutions.

Christmas was celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and festive fervor on Thursday. Churches held special prayers, candle-lighting, and carol singing the night before, as the message of peace, love, and brotherhood resonated nationwide. Cities and towns were illuminated with lights, wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, while markets were adorned with festive displays featuring stars, bells and Santa Claus motifs. Celebrated every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolises joy, compassion and togetherness. Communities across India come together to celebrate the festival, reaffirming the spirit of harmony and shared joy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025