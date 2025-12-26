Assam: CM assures strict action after miscreants arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in school

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony after the arrest of those involved in the vandalism of a Christian school in Nalbari district ahead of Christmas celebrations. "In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary's English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," Sarma wrote on X.

According to Assam Police, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Wednesday at St. Mary's English School in Panigaon. The accused allegedly entered the school premises and vandalised property, including outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other articles. Some items were also reportedly set on fire, causing damage ahead of Christmas celebrations. A case has been registered at Belsor police station, and investigation is underway. Police officials said preliminary findings suggest the act was intended to disrupt Christmas festivities, adding that law and order would be maintained with strict action against those responsible.

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemning the vandalism. In a statement, Gogoi had alleged that such incidents were a consequence of what he described as "politics of hatred" in the state. He appealed to the people of Assam to remain united and not fall prey to "provocative acts by vested interests." "This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework and an attempt to divide society," Gogoi said, urging authorities to ensure the safety of minority institutions.

Christmas was celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and festive fervor on Thursday. Churches held special prayers, candle-lighting, and carol singing the night before, as the message of peace, love, and brotherhood resonated nationwide. Cities and towns were illuminated with lights, wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, while markets were adorned with festive displays featuring stars, bells and Santa Claus motifs. Celebrated every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolises joy, compassion and togetherness. Communities across India come together to celebrate the festival, reaffirming the spirit of harmony and shared joy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)