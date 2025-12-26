Left Menu

Sembcorp completes acquisition of ReNew Sun Bright

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:52 IST
Sembcorp completes acquisition of ReNew Sun Bright
  • Country:
  • India

Sembcorp Industries on Friday said its subsidiary has completed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in ReNew Sun Bright Pvt Ltd from ReNew Pvt Ltd.

ReNew Sun Bright owns and operates a 300MW solar power project at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, a company statement said. Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd is the acquirer.

With this acquisition, Sembcorp's renewables capacity installed and under development in India stands at over 7.6GW.

Globally, Sembcorp's renewables portfolio stands at 20.2GW, including an acquisition pending completion.

Sembcorp Industries is a leading energy and urban solutions provider.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India
2
BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: Vijayendra

BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: ...

 India
3
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
4
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025