India Witnesses a Landmark Convergence of Law and Neuroscience with the Lokarpana of the "Neuro Justice Trilogy"

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: In a historic step toward transforming how the Indian judiciary assesses human life and Functional Disability, following motor vehicle accident cases, the Neuro Justice Trilogy and the Neuro Justice Framework Handbook were officially released today at the NIMHANS Convention Centre. Authored by renowned Functional Neurosurgeon Dr. Sharan Srinivasan and Neurorehabilitation expert Dr. Prathiba Sharan, the trilogy + Handbook proposes a paradigm shift from a "symptom-based" to a "function-based" justice system.

"The Neuro Justice Trilogy", was formally launched by Hon'ble Shri Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, at a high-level gathering of judicial, medical, policy, and law-enforcement leaders. The event was presided over by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, and held in the august presence of Hon'ble Shri Justice R. V. Raveendran, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India. The Lokarpana was attended by Shri Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly; Hon'ble Shri Justice A. V. Chandrashekar, Former Judge, High Court of Karnataka; Shri Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru; Dr. Manas Panigrahi, President, Neurological Society of India; Dr. V. D. Sinha, Former 2nd VP World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) and President-Elect of the Asian-Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons (AASNS); and Padmashri K. Y. Venkatesh, Paralympian and Disability Ambassador, PRS Neurosciences reflecting the cross-sector relevance of neurological justice.

The Chief Guest, Hon'ble Shri Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, performed the formal Lokarpana of the books. He emphasized that the work symbolizes the meaningful intersection of law, neuroscience, and ethics. "His presence symbolizes the growing importance of interdisciplinary dialogue in shaping future justice systems". Hon'ble Shri Justice R. V. Raveendran, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, who has given many landmark judgements in MVC cases during his tenure, lauded the authors for their scholarly depth. He noted that the trilogy adds "exceptional intellectual gravitas" to the event and provides a much-needed roadmap for judges to navigate the complexities of neurological disabilities.

Presiding over the function, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, highlighted the framework's relevance to public health. He stated that the government places high value on thought leadership that integrates medical science with ethical governance to improve the lives of citizens. Shri Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, who himself has just survived and recovered from a devastating Road Traffic Accident (RTA) with both brain and spinal cord injuries, noted that the legislature recognizes these emerging intersections as vital for social equity and inclusive governance. Having recovered and gone back to his seat as the Deputy Speaker, he spoke about the urgent need of establishing affordable multi-disciplinary neuro rehabilitation centres in all Districts in Karnataka and how even he was unaware of the presence of rehabilitation centres such as PRS Neurosciences.

The "Neuro Justice" Movement: From Operating Room to Courtroom The authors shared the deeply personal journey that led to this work. Dr. Sharan Srinivasan, Functional Neurosurgeon and Author, reflected on the journey from emergency rooms to courtrooms "We have seen patients survive trauma, only to lose justice because their 'hardware' and 'software' impairments and their 'functional impacts' were invisible on pape r as well as in real life. Neuro Justice exists to translate brain science into judicially usable truth."

Dr. Prathiba Sharan, co-author and CEO of PRS Neurosciences, emphasized the "invisible disability" that often remains unseen and uncompensated, such as damaged memory, empathy, and behavior. "Function is how a person lives, thinks, decides, works and belongs. When assessments ignore this, families pay the price. This trilogy brings rehabilitation, neuropsychology and law into one shared language." she noted. Introducing the Neuro Justice Framework (NJF) v1.0

The highlight of the launch was the introduction of the NJF v1.0, India's first operational model for measuring functional disability. This is a patent-pending work and the key features include: * The TAPS System: A Tri-Axis Participation System measuring Individual, Family, and Societal functioning.

* The NJF Triad: The NJF Triad uses three linked engines to measure who the person was before injury, what function can be realistically restored, and how compensation should enable that restoration. * Scientific Accuracy: Integration of WHO-FIC family of classifications and the RPwD Act 2016 into everyday legal practice.

A Multi-Disciplinary Consensus The event featured insights from diverse experts, including:

* Shri Seemanth Kumar Singh (Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru) on the practical relevance of neuroscience in criminal justice and behavioral understanding. * Dr. V. D. Sinha and Dr. Manas Panigrahi (Neurological Society of India) on the scientific authority, the long-standing need for such a detailed book and the clinical relevance of the trilogy, even for the neurosurgeons and other medical professionals who are dealing with MVC cases and the judicial system.

* Padmashri K. Y. Venkatesh (Paralympian), who provided a powerful "lived-experience" perspective on the importance of returning a person to a life of dignity. The Neuro Justice Trilogy + handbook is published in the public interest by the Swaasthya Aarogya Foundation Trust. It stands as a beacon for Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to cut tribunal resolution times by 50% and ensure that justice truly returns a person to life.

Why Neuro Justice Matters India faces nearly 9 lakh pending motor accident claims, with compensation often delayed beyond the rehabilitation window. The Neuro Justice framework documents how early, function-based understanding can reduce injustice, caregiver burnout and economic collapse, while helping courts arrive at fair, consistent outcomes.

