Resident Doctors at IGMC Shimla Announce Indefinite Strike Over Security Concerns

In a significant development from Shimla, resident doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) have declared an indefinite strike commencing December 27, 2025. The strike responds to alleged mob intimidation on hospital premises, security lapses, and the termination of a resident doctor.

After discussions with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, despite promises of a thorough investigation. RDA IGMC President Dr. Sohil Sharma highlighted the need for immediate action to address the underlying issues.

The RDA has put forth several demands, including the reinstatement of a terminated doctor, filing of FIRs related to intimidation and vandalism, and implementation of robust security measures. Routine medical services are set to be suspended while emergency services will remain operational during the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)