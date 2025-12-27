Wall Street Rides Santa Claus Rally as Markets Teeter Near Record Highs

On Friday, Wall Street flirted with record highs during a muted post-Christmas session, as trading volumes remained light. Despite the lack of significant market movers, all three major U.S. indexes, including the S&P 500 and the Dow, oscillated between gains and losses following a robust five-day rally.

Major indexes are poised for weekly gains, with the 'Santa Claus rally' in its early stages, expected to provide an upward bias. "We're catching our breath today after the holiday," said Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group. He noted potential for further stock gains during this seasonal trend extending to January 5.

The year has been turbulent with geopolitical tensions and AI advancements driving volatility; however, indexes are on course to register notable gains. The tech sector leads S&P 500's gains, while the energy sector lags behind. Market watchers highlight volatility as a necessary cost for investors seeking substantial returns.

