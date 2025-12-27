Massive Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Bhopal Timber Market

Early Saturday morning, a massive fire erupted in Bhopal's timber market near the Patara drain, prompting a swift response from fire services. The blaze, reported to authorities at 2:44 am, required extensive firefighting efforts to control its spread.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel confirmed that the intensity of the flames necessitated dispatching 16 additional fire tenders to the scene. A total of 30 water tankers have been utilized to douse the fire, which has fortunately resulted in no reported casualties.

Although the fire has been brought under control, significant property damage has been incurred. Authorities continue to investigate the incident's cause as further details remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)