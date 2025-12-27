Left Menu

Massive Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Bhopal Timber Market

A major fire erupted in a timber market near Patara drain, Bhopal, early Saturday. Firefighters quickly responded, deploying 16 additional tenders and 30 water tankers to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though there was significant property damage. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:38 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Early Saturday morning, a massive fire erupted in Bhopal's timber market near the Patara drain, prompting a swift response from fire services. The blaze, reported to authorities at 2:44 am, required extensive firefighting efforts to control its spread.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel confirmed that the intensity of the flames necessitated dispatching 16 additional fire tenders to the scene. A total of 30 water tankers have been utilized to douse the fire, which has fortunately resulted in no reported casualties.

Although the fire has been brought under control, significant property damage has been incurred. Authorities continue to investigate the incident's cause as further details remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

