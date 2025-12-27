Left Menu

IndiGo Navigates Weather Challenges Amidst International Expansion

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory amid fog affecting flight schedules in northern India. Despite weather disruptions, the airline expands its international routes with new flights from Delhi to London, furthering its aim for global connectivity. Recent expansions include various destinations worldwide, enhancing India's global travel links.

Visual from Delhi's IGI airport engulfed in thick smog (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight disruptions due to ongoing foggy and cold conditions affecting northern and eastern Indian cities. Key airports like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Ranchi are experiencing fluctuating visibility, causing flight delays and schedule adjustments.

IndiGo emphasized safety and compliance with visibility requirements as top priorities. Ground teams are assisting passengers, advising them to remain patient until operations stabilize with weather improvements. Despite current weather challenges, IndiGo continues to focus on international expansion.

Recently, IndiGo announced new direct flights from Delhi to London, further connecting India with major global destinations. From February 2026, these flights will operate five times weekly, enhancing IndiGo's international routes and responding to growing travel demand between India and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

