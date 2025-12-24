Left Menu

IndiGo Expands International Reach with Direct Delhi-London Flights

IndiGo announced new direct flights between Delhi and London Heathrow starting February 2026. Utilizing Boeing 787s on lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, IndiGo will enhance its global connectivity with five-weekly flights. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase international travel options from India.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has unveiled a new chapter in its international expansion with the announcement of direct flights between Delhi and London Heathrow beginning February 2, 2026. The aviation giant will operate five weekly flights on this route, deploying Boeing 787 aircraft leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. These aircraft offer both IndiGoStretch and Economy Class configurations, catering to a diverse range of passengers.

IndiGo's latest move not only increases its footprint in the UK market but also supplements its existing daily flights from Mumbai to London Heathrow. Overall, the airline will now offer 12 weekly flights to the British capital. This announcement follows IndiGo's recent ventures expanding into destinations such as Bali, Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester, highlighting a strategic enhancement of international connectivity from Delhi.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm about the new route, emphasizing its potential to facilitate commerce, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and the UK. The Delhi-London route flights, numbered 6E 0003 and 6E 0004, will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, making international travel more accessible for passengers.

