IndiGo Airlines Addresses Travel Advisories Amid Operational Success

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers on Saturday after a temporary malfunction at the baggage belt in Mumbai's Terminal 2, likely leading to increased wait times for check-in and baggage collection. Efforts are underway in collaboration with airport authorities to resolve the issue swiftly and minimize disruptions.

In its advisory posted on platform X, IndiGo expressed regret over the potential inconvenience and assured customers of active on-site support. It stated, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans. Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners."

Meanwhile, an advisory was also issued ahead of anticipated flight disruptions due to dense fog affecting visibility in Bangalore. IndiGo is closely monitoring the weather and providing full support to ensure passenger safety and smooth travel. Passengers are urged to check flight status updates on official channels.

Despite these challenges, IndiGo affirmed its operational stability, carrying over one million passengers every three days during the holiday season. With a robust schedule and continued customer service, the airline is fully prepared to meet rising travel demand.

Looking to the future, IndiGo announced plans to introduce India's first Airbus A321XLR, aiming to enhance medium- to long-haul flights. The new aircraft will connect major cities like Delhi and Mumbai with international destinations such as Athens from January 2026.

