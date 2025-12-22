Connecting Rewa to Indore: A New Chapter in Madhya Pradesh's Air Travel

IndiGo Airlines has expanded its operations in Madhya Pradesh by launching direct flights between Rewa and Indore, the state's financial capital. As the sixth destination in Madhya Pradesh for IndiGo after Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho, Rewa now enjoys stronger connectivity.

This direct air connection reduces the travel time from nearly 10 hours to just 1.5 hours, significantly benefiting tourism, trade, healthcare, and educational opportunities in the region. The inaugural flight was graced by MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, emphasizing the local government's support for enhanced regional connectivity.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the positive impact on religious tourism in Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Accompanied by 40 senior citizens from his assembly constituency, Indore-1, who experienced air travel for the first time, he noted the profound effects this link will have on development within the Vindhya region.