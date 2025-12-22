Left Menu

Connecting Rewa to Indore: A New Chapter in Madhya Pradesh's Air Travel

IndiGo Airlines has launched direct flights between Rewa and Indore, significantly reducing travel time and connecting Rewa to the state's financial hub. This development aims to boost tourism, trade, healthcare, and education in the region, while enhancing religious tourism to Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:38 IST
Connecting Rewa to Indore: A New Chapter in Madhya Pradesh's Air Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines has expanded its operations in Madhya Pradesh by launching direct flights between Rewa and Indore, the state's financial capital. As the sixth destination in Madhya Pradesh for IndiGo after Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho, Rewa now enjoys stronger connectivity.

This direct air connection reduces the travel time from nearly 10 hours to just 1.5 hours, significantly benefiting tourism, trade, healthcare, and educational opportunities in the region. The inaugural flight was graced by MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, emphasizing the local government's support for enhanced regional connectivity.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the positive impact on religious tourism in Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Accompanied by 40 senior citizens from his assembly constituency, Indore-1, who experienced air travel for the first time, he noted the profound effects this link will have on development within the Vindhya region.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025