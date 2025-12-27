Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Attacks Precede Critical Peace Talks

Amid escalating Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, President Zelenskiy prepares for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The attacks left parts of Kyiv without power and gas, heightening tensions ahead of discussions aimed at resolving disputed territories and establishing security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia unleashed a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions on Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeling the assault a response to ongoing peace efforts with the U.S. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, resulting in widespread power outages and building fires across the capital.

Ukrainian officials reported one fatality and multiple injuries, including children, as the attacks continued into the morning. Despite the destruction, Zelenskiy remains focused on an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Trump in Florida, where diplomatic solutions, including territorial control and security guarantees, are on the agenda.

The strikes also affected nearby Poland, temporarily closing airports and prompting emergency responses. Diplomatic tensions over territory remain high, yet Zelenskiy remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the potential breakthrough in peace negotiations facilitated by U.S. involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

