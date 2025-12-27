Russia unleashed a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions on Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeling the assault a response to ongoing peace efforts with the U.S. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, resulting in widespread power outages and building fires across the capital.

Ukrainian officials reported one fatality and multiple injuries, including children, as the attacks continued into the morning. Despite the destruction, Zelenskiy remains focused on an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Trump in Florida, where diplomatic solutions, including territorial control and security guarantees, are on the agenda.

The strikes also affected nearby Poland, temporarily closing airports and prompting emergency responses. Diplomatic tensions over territory remain high, yet Zelenskiy remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the potential breakthrough in peace negotiations facilitated by U.S. involvement.

