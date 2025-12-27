Odisha Police Gear Up for New Year Celebrations in Puri and Bhubaneswar
The Odisha Police have implemented comprehensive security and management measures in Puri and Bhubaneswar for the New Year's celebrations. With large crowds anticipated, authorities are focusing on traffic control, crowd management, and public safety. Efforts include surveillance, officer deployment, and strict regulations on public events.
- Country:
- India
As New Year celebrations approach, the Odisha Police have ramped up security measures in the pilgrim town of Puri and the capital city of Bhubaneswar. Anticipating a large influx of devotees and revelers, the force has mobilised extensive resources to ensure public safety and seamless event management.
In Puri, authorities are preparing for an expected 3.5-4 lakh visitors to the Jagannath temple, deploying 60 platoons of police personnel. Supervised by a command structure of senior officers, these deployments are focused on crowd control, traffic management, and public order, with additional vigilance at tourist hotspots like the sea beach.
Bhubaneswar will see tight security arrangements as well, with 15 platoons allocated and a focus on traffic regulation and law enforcement. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh emphasized the importance of women's safety and traffic rules, warning of strict action against violators. An advisory for Zero Night events is also in preparation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- New Year
- Puri
- Bhubaneswar
- security
- police
- traffic
- crowd management
- women safety
- celebrations
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns
Delhi Police's Massive Crackdown Ahead of New Year: Operation Aaghat 3.0
Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration
Ensuring Safe New Year: Stringent Guidelines by Bengaluru Police