Odisha Police Gear Up for New Year Celebrations in Puri and Bhubaneswar

As New Year celebrations approach, the Odisha Police have ramped up security measures in the pilgrim town of Puri and the capital city of Bhubaneswar. Anticipating a large influx of devotees and revelers, the force has mobilised extensive resources to ensure public safety and seamless event management.

In Puri, authorities are preparing for an expected 3.5-4 lakh visitors to the Jagannath temple, deploying 60 platoons of police personnel. Supervised by a command structure of senior officers, these deployments are focused on crowd control, traffic management, and public order, with additional vigilance at tourist hotspots like the sea beach.

Bhubaneswar will see tight security arrangements as well, with 15 platoons allocated and a focus on traffic regulation and law enforcement. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh emphasized the importance of women's safety and traffic rules, warning of strict action against violators. An advisory for Zero Night events is also in preparation.

