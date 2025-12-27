Left Menu

Odisha's Digital Revolution: Incentives for AgriStack Success

The Odisha government will receive Rs 155 crore incentives from the Centre for the effective implementation of a digital crop survey and farmers’ registry. This initiative, part of AgriStack, enhances data-driven farming and ensures efficient agriculture management across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:56 IST
Odisha's Digital Revolution: Incentives for AgriStack Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Odisha government is receiving Rs 155 crore in incentives from the Indian government for successfully implementing a digital crop survey and a comprehensive farmers' registry, officials announced.

These incentives are part of the Union government's AgriStack initiative, aimed at creating a digital public infrastructure for agriculture. The Odisha state proposals, assessed and approved under the Special Central Assistance (SCA), are meeting national standards robustly, earning incentives of Rs 100 crore for the digital crop survey and Rs 55.48 crore for the farmers' registry milestone.

This achievement underscores Odisha's commitment to transparent and efficient agricultural practices, creating authenticated databases of cultivators to facilitate accurate scheme implementation. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo highlighted the state's vision for prosperous farming, calling for further progress using these digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025