Odisha's Digital Revolution: Incentives for AgriStack Success
The Odisha government will receive Rs 155 crore incentives from the Centre for the effective implementation of a digital crop survey and farmers’ registry. This initiative, part of AgriStack, enhances data-driven farming and ensures efficient agriculture management across the state.
In a significant development, the Odisha government is receiving Rs 155 crore in incentives from the Indian government for successfully implementing a digital crop survey and a comprehensive farmers' registry, officials announced.
These incentives are part of the Union government's AgriStack initiative, aimed at creating a digital public infrastructure for agriculture. The Odisha state proposals, assessed and approved under the Special Central Assistance (SCA), are meeting national standards robustly, earning incentives of Rs 100 crore for the digital crop survey and Rs 55.48 crore for the farmers' registry milestone.
This achievement underscores Odisha's commitment to transparent and efficient agricultural practices, creating authenticated databases of cultivators to facilitate accurate scheme implementation. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo highlighted the state's vision for prosperous farming, calling for further progress using these digital tools.
