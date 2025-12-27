Left Menu

Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrest in Punjab Robbery Spree

Three gang members involved in robberies were arrested following a shootout with police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. The accused, linked to a heist at a money exchange, have criminal backgrounds. Weapons were recovered, and investigations continue to explore their engagement in other crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:02 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, three suspected gang members were apprehended after a gunfight with police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The men, implicated in a recent robbery at a currency exchange, attempted a daring escape when confronted by police during routine patrols in the Garhshankar area.

Senior police officials disclosed that the gang leader sustained an injury, leading to his capture. The operation also led to the seizure of illegal firearms, shedding light on a network with potential links to other crimes as investigations expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

