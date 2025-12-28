Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Trump's Recent Conversation
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently had a discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by Russian news agency Interfax. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news. Meanwhile, Trump was scheduled to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida on the same day.
The Russian news agency Interfax reported on Sunday that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump recently engaged in a conversation, a fact confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
While the details of this discussion remain sparse, the timing aligns with Trump's planned meeting on Sunday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida.
This exchange between global leaders comes amidst a backdrop of complex international relations, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts.
