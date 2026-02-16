Oil Strains: Hungary and Slovakia Eye Croatian Route Amid Ukraine Pipeline Dispute

Hungary and Slovakia have requested Croatia's assistance in transporting Russian oil via the Adria pipeline, following disruptions in the Druzhba pipeline running through Ukraine. Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijarto, indicated that this move aims to maintain supply security, while pointing to Ukraine's political motivations for halting oil transit.

Despite the tensions, Croatia has expressed readiness to facilitate these oil deliveries, ensuring that their actions will adhere to European Union and U.S. regulations. Zagreb is determined to prevent any risk to Central Europe's fuel supply during this ongoing geopolitical standoff.

The developments come amid Hungary's sustained diplomatic relations with Moscow and its opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set for discussions with Hungarian leaders to further delve into these energy and political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)