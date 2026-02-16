Left Menu

Oil Strains: Hungary and Slovakia Eye Croatian Route Amid Ukraine Pipeline Dispute

Hungary and Slovakia seek Croatia's assistance for Russian oil transport via the Adria pipeline after disruptions on the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine. Hungary accuses Ukraine of politicizing oil transit, while Croatia is poised to help, ensuring compliance with EU and U.S. laws amid regional geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary and Slovakia have requested Croatia's assistance in transporting Russian oil via the Adria pipeline, following disruptions in the Druzhba pipeline running through Ukraine. Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijarto, indicated that this move aims to maintain supply security, while pointing to Ukraine's political motivations for halting oil transit.

Despite the tensions, Croatia has expressed readiness to facilitate these oil deliveries, ensuring that their actions will adhere to European Union and U.S. regulations. Zagreb is determined to prevent any risk to Central Europe's fuel supply during this ongoing geopolitical standoff.

The developments come amid Hungary's sustained diplomatic relations with Moscow and its opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set for discussions with Hungarian leaders to further delve into these energy and political issues.

