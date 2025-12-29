Political Alliances Shift Ahead of Maharashtra Municipal Elections

In a significant turn of political events, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) have announced an alliance for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, contesting 38 and 37 seats, respectively. NCP-SP leader Santosh Choudhary conveyed his optimism about the coalition's prospects following strategic discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT).

NCP-SP leader Santosh Choudhary declared to the press, "The alliance between NCP-SP and Shiv Sena (UBT) is strong and aims to empower workers for an election victory. The division of seats has been finalized, with the Uddhav Thackeray group contesting 38 seats and the Sharad Pawar faction 37 seats." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Samant revealed ongoing dialogues with Congress and potential collaborations with Ajit Pawar's NCP for the Jalgaon elections.

Jalgaon's municipal polls will coincide with elections across 28 other local bodies on January 15, 2026. Political alliances in Maharashtra are evolving as Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi diverge for separate elections. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced an NCP-SP coalition for Pimpri Chinchwad's civic polls, calling it a moment of "family unity." Meanwhile, the NCP will independently contest 37 seats in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

