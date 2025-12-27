Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar and NCP Factions Reunite for Pune Elections

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met NCP leader Azam Pansare to discuss alliances ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The reunited NCP factions plan to contest together, marking a significant political shift. Talks on a seat-sharing formula with Congress and Shiv Sena are underway.

Ajit Pawar meets senior NCP SP leader Azam Pansare (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key political development ahead of Maharashtra's Pune Municipal Corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened with senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Azam Pansare on December 26. The dialogue centered around forming a political alliance, marking the first joint electoral venture since Ajit Pawar's split from NCP in 2023.

The tactical meeting, emphasizing common ideological ground, signals a significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. According to Azam Pansare, the two leaders discussed numerous general issues and expressed interest in a collaborative effort between Ajit Pawar's and Sharad Pawar's factions, aiming to make a formal decision soon.

NCP-SCP leader Ankush Kakade confirmed plans to deliberate a "seat sharing formula" with allies, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). With elections set for January 15, the reunited factions aim to strengthen their stance over 29 statewide municipal corporations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Brihanmumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

