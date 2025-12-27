Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar and NCP Factions Reunite for Pune Elections

In a key political development ahead of Maharashtra's Pune Municipal Corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened with senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Azam Pansare on December 26. The dialogue centered around forming a political alliance, marking the first joint electoral venture since Ajit Pawar's split from NCP in 2023.

The tactical meeting, emphasizing common ideological ground, signals a significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. According to Azam Pansare, the two leaders discussed numerous general issues and expressed interest in a collaborative effort between Ajit Pawar's and Sharad Pawar's factions, aiming to make a formal decision soon.

NCP-SCP leader Ankush Kakade confirmed plans to deliberate a "seat sharing formula" with allies, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). With elections set for January 15, the reunited factions aim to strengthen their stance over 29 statewide municipal corporations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Brihanmumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)